Tomasino put up a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins.

Tomasino returned from a three-game absence due to a concussion. He's on the fourth line at even strength for now, but a power-play role will give him a little more scoring potential. The 23-year-old has 22 points, 101 shots on net, 61 hits and a minus-12 rating over 60 appearances between the Penguins and the Predators in 2024-25, his highest point total in three years.