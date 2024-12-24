Tomasino scored a power-play goal and added two hits in Monday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

A one-game absence due to an upper-body injury took Tomasino's offense off track earlier in December. He snapped a six-game point drought with his tally Monday, his fourth goal in 12 contests as a Penguin. The forward has six points, 42 shots on net, 19 hits and a minus-3 rating over 23 appearances between Pittsburgh and Nashville this season. Tomasino continues to fill a middle-six role.