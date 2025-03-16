Now Playing

Tomasino scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-3 win over New Jersey.

The goal was his 10th of the season, while the point was his 20th in 51 appearances. Tomasino has elevated his game since the 4 Nations Face-Off break, and over the last 12 contests he's delivered three goals and seven points with 24 shots on net and 18 hits.

