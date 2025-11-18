Penguins' Philip Tomasino: Waived by team
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tomasino was waived by the Penguins on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Tomasino has struggled this season, notching just one assist in nine appearances while averaging 12:10 of ice time. Still, the 24-year-old forward notched 11 goals and 12 assists in 50 regular-season games with the Penguins last year and could draw some interest on the waiver wire. Potentially moving Tomasino to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton could be an indication that one of the Pens' injured forwards is ready to return, or it could be a sign somebody else will be coming up from the minors.
More News
-
Penguins' Philip Tomasino: Gets on scoresheet Monday•
-
Penguins' Philip Tomasino: Inks one-year deal•
-
Philip Tomasino: Not qualified by Pittsburgh•
-
Penguins' Philip Tomasino: Pair of points in win•
-
Penguins' Philip Tomasino: Secures helper in return•
-
Penguins' Philip Tomasino: Good to play Sunday•