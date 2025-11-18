default-cbs-image
Tomasino was waived by the Penguins on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Tomasino has struggled this season, notching just one assist in nine appearances while averaging 12:10 of ice time. Still, the 24-year-old forward notched 11 goals and 12 assists in 50 regular-season games with the Penguins last year and could draw some interest on the waiver wire. Potentially moving Tomasino to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton could be an indication that one of the Pens' injured forwards is ready to return, or it could be a sign somebody else will be coming up from the minors.

