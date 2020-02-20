Penguins' Philip Varone: Brought in via trade
Varone, along with Riley Barber, were acquired by the Penguins from the Habs on Thursday in a swap for Joseph Blandisi and Jake Lucchini.
Varone hasn't appeared in an NHL game this season, though he did log 47 contests for the Flyers in 2018-19 in which he notched three goals and four helpers. With the Rocket, the 29-year-old managed just 14 points this year, though injuries have limited him to a mere 27 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.