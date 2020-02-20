Penguins' Philip Varone: Brought in via trade

Varone, along with Riley Barber, were acquired by the Penguins from the Habs on Thursday in a swap for Joseph Blandisi and Jake Lucchini.

Varone hasn't appeared in an NHL game this season, though he did log 47 contests for the Flyers in 2018-19 in which he notched three goals and four helpers. With the Rocket, the 29-year-old managed just 14 points this year, though injuries have limited him to a mere 27 contests.