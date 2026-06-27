Penguins' Pierce Mbuyi: OHL Rookie of Year joins Pens

Mbuyi was the 86th overall pick by Pittsburgh in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Mbuyi led all first-year players in scoring last season with 52 points in 63 games, being named OHL Rookie of the Year in the process. He was even better in 2025-26, finishing with 32 goals and 75 points in 68 games for Owen Sound. Mbuyi has all the skills you look for in an offensive weapon, from speed to battle level to the ability to shoot the puck, but he's 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds. It takes a specialized skill set to be able to contribute at the NHL level at that size. The hope for both Mbuyi and the Pens is that he can bulk up upon arriving at Penn State in the fall while continuing to maintain the traits that make him a dynamic player. Pittsburgh fans shouldn't worry if Mbuyi struggles in his freshman collegiate campaign. It's going to be a process.