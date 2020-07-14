Joseph was included in the Penguins' training camp roster.

Acquired by the club as part of the Phil Kessel deal, Joseph registered 17 points in 52 games for AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season. A strong camp from the 21-year-old defenseman could convince the club to give him a spot on the 23-man roster ahead of the 2020-21 campaign and to part ways with Juuso Riikola. In addition to Joseph, the club brought in forwards Philip Varone, Adam Johnson, Sam Miletic and Samuel Poulin, defenseman Kevin Czuczman and netminders Casey DeSmith and Alex D'Orio.