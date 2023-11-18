Joseph was put on the injured reserve list Saturday, per the NHL media site.
Joseph hasn't played since Nov. 4, so this move might be retroactive to that date. If that's the case, then Joseph can be activated at any time, but he's already been ruled out for Saturday's game versus Carolina. He has an assist in five contests this year.
More News
-
Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Dealing with lower-body injury•
-
Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Snags first helper•
-
Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Back in action Friday•
-
Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Practicing in regular jersey•
-
Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Day-to-day with lower-body injury•
-
Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Records assist against Devils•