Joseph was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre.Scranton on Tuesday.
It would take several injuries on the Penguins' blue line for Joseph to break into the lineup during the postseason. Looking ahead to the 2021-22 campaign, the youngster should be in the mix for a regular spot on the 23-man roster, especially if one of the team's other defensemen ends up in Seattle.
More News
-
Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Sent down to minors•
-
Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Returned to taxi squad•
-
Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Back on active roster•
-
Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Shifts down in paper move•
-
Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Back on active roster•
-
Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Assigned to taxi squad•