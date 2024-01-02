Joseph (illness) participated in the morning skate Tuesday, but he isn't expected to be in the lineup against Washington, per Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site.
Joseph, who sat out two games due to an illness, has one assist, nine shots on goal, three blocked shots and five hits in eight appearances this season. John Ludvig is projected to remain in the lineup Tuesday against the Capitals.
More News
-
Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Out again Sunday•
-
Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Not playing Saturday•
-
Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Returning against Arizona•
-
Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Back from conditioning loan•
-
Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: On conditioning assignment•
-
Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Participates in optional skate•