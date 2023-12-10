Joseph (lower body) was recalled from his conditioning loan with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday.
Joseph contributed one assist in two contests during his minor-league stint. He has one helper, six shots on goal and three blocked shots in five NHL outings this season.
