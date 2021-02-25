Joseph was promoted from the taxi squad ahead of Thursday's game versus the Capitals, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.
This move was expected. Joseph will take the ice in Thursday's rivalry game. His role has taken a hit recently with less than 17 minutes per contest over the last six games, and he registered no points in that stretch.
