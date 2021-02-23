Joseph was added to the active roster and will play in Tuesday's game against the Capitals, per CBS Sports.

Joseph continues to shuffle between the taxi squad and active roster in a cap-saving measure for the team. He's played the last 12 games for the Penguins, earning five points to go along with 17:58 of average ice time over that span. Joseph will continue to stay on the team's top defensive pair with Kris Letang for Thursday's game.