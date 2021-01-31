Joseph handed out three assists and was plus-3 in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers. He also had two PIM, two shots and one hit.

It was a breakout offensive performance by the rookie, who assisted on a pair of first-period goals before setting up Sidney Crosby's overtime winner. Joseph was a workhorse in just his fifth NHL game; his 25:58 of ice time ranked second among Pittsburgh skaters behind only John Marino. A first-round pick in 2017, Joseph has a chance to establish himself while multiple Pittsburgh defensemen work their way back from injuries. Don't rush out to pick him up just yet, but the combination of pedigree and opportunity means fantasy managers should probably keep an eye on him.