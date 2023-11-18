Joseph won't be available for Saturday's contest against Carolina due to a nagging lower-body injury, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.
Joseph has apparently being dealing with the issue for the last little while, which could explain his absence from the lineup for the past five games. Joseph has one assist, three blocked shots and one hit in five appearances this season.
More News
-
Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Snags first helper•
-
Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Back in action Friday•
-
Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Practicing in regular jersey•
-
Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Day-to-day with lower-body injury•
-
Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Records assist against Devils•
-
Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Scores in loss•