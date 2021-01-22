Joseph was recalled from the taxi squad by the Penguins on Friday under emergency conditions.

With Mike Matheson (upper body), Marcus Pettersson (upper body) and Juuso Riikola (upper body) all set to miss some time, Joesph is set to make his NHL debut against the Rangers on Friday. Originally drafted by the Coyotes with the 23rd overall pick in the 2017 NHL, the Penguins acquired the 21-year-old blueliner as part of the Phil Kessel deal back in June of 2019. In 52 games for the Baby Pens last year, the Quebec native registered three goals and 14 helpers, showing he is capable of providing some offensive upside.