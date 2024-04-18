Joseph registered eight points in the Penguins' last 18 games of the season.

Joseph managed just three points through his first 34 appearances, which included several stints in the press box as a healthy scratch before finding his game in mid-March while Ryan Graves (concussion) was sidelined. The 24-year-old Joseph's inconsistency could create problems when the two sides try to finalize a new contract for the restricted free agent this offseason.