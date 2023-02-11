Joseph scored twice on four shots, added a power-play assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Joseph doubled his goal total for the season with a tally in each of the first two periods. He also set up Kasperi Kapanen's goal. Prior to Friday, Joseph was mired in an 11-game point drought, so this was a highly unexpected burst of offense. The 23-year-old is up to four goals, 11 helpers, 70 shots on net, 62 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 47 appearances.