Joseph (upper body) won't return to Saturday's matchup versus Boston.
Joseph replaced Ryan Graves in Saturday's lineup after being a healthy scratch in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over Philadelphia. The 25-year-old Joseph went into Saturday's action with three assists, 42 shots on goal, 36 blocked shots and 35 hits in 46 appearances between Pittsburgh and St. Louis this season.
