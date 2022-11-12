Joseph (lower body) will be a game-time decision Saturday versus Montreal, Danny Shirey of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
Joseph wasn't able to play Friday against Toronto. He is dealing with a nagging lower-body issue. Joseph has four assists, 18 shots on goal, six blocks and 18 hits in 12 games this year.
