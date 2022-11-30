Joseph delivered an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Currently operating on the third defensive pair, Joseph seems to be holding his own. He's produced six assists to complement a plus-7 rating through 19 top-level games. These numbers don't move the needle much in fantasy hockey, but it leaves a lot of room for optimism once Joseph gains more NHL experience. Remember, Joseph was the 23rd overall pick (by Arizona) in 2017, and he has a nice blend of speed and skill to ultimately take on additional power-play responsibilities.