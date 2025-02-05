Joseph notched an assist, two shots on goal, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Devils.

The helper was Joseph's first point in 18 games since he was traded back to the Penguins from the Blues. He had a hard time staying in the lineup in St. Louis, but he's now in a top-four spot in Pittsburgh following the trade that sent Marcus Pettersson to Vancouver. Joseph has just three helpers to go with 37 shots on net, 32 hits, 30 blocked shots, 43 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 41 outings overall, so he'll need to show more on offense to be a fantasy option.