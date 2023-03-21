Joseph registered an assist versus the Senators on Monday.

Joseph ended a 12-game pointless streak with his helper against Ottawa. Since serving as a healthy scratch for three games in mid-March, the 23-year-old blueliner has been putting plenty of pucks on net with 11 shots in his last four contests. Despite shooting more, the Quebec native hasn't found the back of the net since his two-goal performance versus Anaheim on Feb. 10.