Joseph logged a pair of assists in Thursday's 6-3 victory over the Sharks.

Both of Joseph's helpers came in the third period, setting up John Ludvig for the eventual game-winner before adding a second assist on Rickard Rakell's tally later in the frame. It's the first multi-point game this season for Joseph, who came into Thursday with just one point in his previous 25 contests. The 25-year-old blueliner now has five points, all assists, through 35 games this season while skating on the Pens' third defensive pairing.