Joseph put up an assist in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Joseph picked up his first point in his last six outings, though he also missed three games with a lower-body injury in that span. The 23-year-old has been limited to a bottom-four role when he's in the lineup, so his chances to produce offense are infrequent. He's done well considering that, earning five assists, 18 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-8 rating through 15 appearances this season.