Joseph notched an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

With the Penguins missing four regulars on the blue line, Joseph has ascended to a top-pairing role with time on the second power-play unit. It's paying off, as he has an assist in each of the last two contests after going 12 games without a point. The 23-year-old has four goals, 15 helpers, 95 shots on net, 79 hits, 32 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 64 outings. His role will likely shrink a bit once Jeff Petry (upper body), but Joseph should maintain top-four minutes for a while.