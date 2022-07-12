Joseph signed a two-year, $1.65 million contract with the Penguins on Tuesday.

Joseph's deal is one-way in both seasons, so that bodes well for his chances of making the jump to the NHL level. The 23-year-old has picked up five points in 20 appearances across two seasons with Pittsburgh, and he added 33 points in 61 contests with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2021-22. Joseph should be in contention for a third-pairing role next year.