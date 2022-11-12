Joseph (lower body) isn't available to play against Montreal on Saturday.
Joseph also missed Friday's 4-2 win over Toronto. He has four assists in 12 games while averaging 14:09 of ice time this season. He's expected to serve on the third pairing once he's healthy.
