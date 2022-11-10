Joseph is being evaluated for a lower-body injury he sustained in Wednesday's game versus the Capitals, Taylor Haase of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Joseph went absent from the bench in the second period. It's unclear how he was injured, but he can be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's game against the Maple Leafs. With Jan Rutta (upper body) also injured Wednesday, the Penguins may need to make a roster move to shore up their defensive depth if Joseph and Rutta are both deemed out Friday.