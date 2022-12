Joseph scored a power-play goal in the Penguins' 2-1 win against Dallas on Monday.

Joseph has a goal and eight points in 25 games this season. This was his 45th career NHL contest, and Joseph has provided two goals on 69 shots, so don't expected many more goals from him in 2022-23. That said, the 23-year-old entered the game averaging 1:01 of power-play ice time. That's not a lot, but it's enough to give him a bit of extra offensive potential.