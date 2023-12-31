Joseph (illness) won't play Saturday versus the Blues, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.
Joseph has been a healthy scratch for the last four games, so his absence won't make waves in fantasy. The 24-year-old should be considered questionable for Sunday's game versus the Islanders. John Ludvig continues to play on the third pairing when Joseph is excluded from the lineup.
