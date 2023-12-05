Joseph (lower body) was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday for a conditioning stint.

Joseph has played in just one game -- Nov. 4 against the Sharks -- over the Pens' last 20 contests due to his lower-body problem. The Baby Pens will be in action both Friday and Saturday, which pushes Joseph's potential return date for Pittsburgh back to Dec. 12 versus Arizona at the earliest. Even once given the all-clear, Joseph is far from a lock for a spot in the Penguins' lineup and could serve as a healthy scratch periodically.