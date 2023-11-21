Joseph (lower body) has no clear recovery timeline and will be sidelined indefinitely, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports Tuesday.

Joseph was already on injured reserve but this latest news certainly doesn't bode well for his return in the near term. With the young blueliner on the shelf and Chad Ruhwedel week-to-week with a lower-body problem, the Penguins will no doubt be hoping that John Ludvig can clear concussion protocol ahead of Wednesday's tilt against the Rangers.