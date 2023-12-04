Joseph (lower body) was on the ice for Monday's optional skate.

Joseph shouldn't be expected to suit up versus the Flyers on Monday but appears to be trending in the right direction. The fact that the young blueliner is with the Pens for their three-game road trip is certainly an indication that he could be cleared to play soon. In the meantime, Ryan Shea and John Ludvig figure to hold down third-pairing roles.