Joseph scored on his only shot and was plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.

Joseph started and finished a rush in the first period, picking the top corner from the left circle for his first NHL goal with 6:17 left in the frame. The 21-year-old, a first-round pick by Arizona in 2017, has five points through his first seven games and is plus-5. Joseph is also logging heavy minutes (22:04 TOI on Saturday) and if you're looking to take a speculative flier on a defenseman, you could do worse than Joseph right now.