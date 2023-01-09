Joseph logged an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Joseph has been steady with a larger role lately, picking up a goal and three helpers over his last eight contests. For the season, the 23-year-old blueliner is up to 12 points, 54 shots on net, 47 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 35 appearances. The 23-year-old will likely remain on the third pairing at even strength, but he's earning power-play time with both Kris Letang (lower body/personal) and Jeff Petry (upper body) out.