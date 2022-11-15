Joseph (lower body) is a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against the Maple Leafs.
Joseph has four assists in 12 games this season. If he's able to play Tuesday, it will likely be on the third pairing at the expense of Chad Ruhwedel.
More News
-
Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Isn't available Saturday•
-
Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Won't play Friday•
-
Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Leaves game with injury•
-
Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Inks two-year deal•
-
Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Assigned to AHL•