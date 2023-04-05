Joseph earned an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 defeat to New Jersey.

Joseph was able to end a five-game pointless streak with his helper, though he remains mired in a six-game goalless streak. The 23-year-old blueliner has sent new personal best this year in games played (71), goals (five) and assists (16). The Quebec native figures to be a mainstay on the Penguins' blue line heading into the postseason and beyond.