Joseph (lower body) will be in the lineup versus the Coyotes on Tuesday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Joseph will be in the lineup for the first time since Nov. 4 versus the Sharks, a stretch of 16 games on the shelf due to his lower-body injury. The blueliner has managed just one assist, six shots and one hit in five appearances this season. With Joseph returning, Ryan Shea is expected to be relegated to the press box as a healthy scratch.