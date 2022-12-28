Joseph scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Islanders.

Joseph generated the only offense of the night for the Penguins with his 10th point of the season. While the 23-year-old blueliner has become a mainstay in Pittsburgh's lineup this year, he will be hard-pressed to offer more than mid-range fantasy value and probably has an offensive ceiling in the 25-30 point range.