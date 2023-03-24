Joseph scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Dallas.

Joseph cut the Stars' lead to 3-2 in the third period, beating Jake Oettinger with a wrist shot to traffic. The goal was Joseph's first since Feb. 10, though he now has points in his last three contests. The 23-year-old defenseman has seen his role increase lately with a rash of injuries on Pittsburgh's blueline, and Joseph has taken advantage of the opportunity so far. He's up to five goals and 15 assists with a plus-9 rating through 65 games this season.