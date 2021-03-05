Joseph was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.
Joseph's demotion could be an indication that Brian Dumoulin (lower body) will be available to jump back into the lineup against the Flyers on Saturday. Joseph has been watching from the press box as a member of the taxi squad for the club's last two contests and his reassignment will provide him the much-needed opportunity to log big minutes.
