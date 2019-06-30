Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Sent to Penguins in Kessel deal
Joseph and Alex Galchenyuk were traded to the Penguins from the Coyotes for Phil Kessel and a 2021 fourth-round pick, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Joseph was the 23rd overall pick in 2017 and split time between Charlottetown and Drummondville in the juniors last season. The 6-foot-2 defenseman will turn 20 on July 1 and tallied 39 points in 47 games in 2018-19.
