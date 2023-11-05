Joseph notched an assist in Saturday's 10-2 win over the Sharks.

Joseph had been a healthy scratch for five straight games before drawing back in Saturday. He was able to get his first point of the campaign, an assist on a Jake Guentzel goal in the second period, but this was against a soft opponent. Joseph has added five shots on net, three blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through five appearances. He'll likely continue to compete for a spot on the third pairing throughout the season.