Joseph notched two assists in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.

The 23-year-old blueliner has two multi-point performances in the last four games, racking up two goals and five points in those contests, but those are his only points since Jan. 8. With Kris Letang and Jeff Petry both back in the lineup, Joseph's fantasy value is limited, but the 2017 first-round pick is demonstrating he might have some upside in Pittsburgh once the two veterans are out of the picture.