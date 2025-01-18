Joseph (illness) will miss Saturday's game against Washington.
Joseph has two assists, 33 PIM, 31 hits and 25 blocks in 36 appearances between St. Louis and Pittsburgh this season. Joseph's exit from the lineup coincides with Kris Letang (illness) returning after a one-game absence.
