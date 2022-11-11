Joseph (lower body) will miss Friday's game against Toronto, per Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Joseph was injured during Wednesday's 4-1 win against Washington. He has four assists, six blocks and 18 hits in 12 contests this season. Chad Ruhwedel will draw into the lineup for the first time since Nov. 1.
