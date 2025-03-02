Joseph (upper body) is out for Sunday's matchup with the Maple Leafs, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Joseph did not return to Saturday's contest against Boston after suffering the injury and he'll now miss at least one additional game. The 25-year-old blueliner has appeared in 23 games this season, logging a pair of assists. Ryan Graves figures to slot back into the lineup in Joseph's absence.