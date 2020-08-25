Aberg was brought in by the Penguins from the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, in addition to Kasperi Kapanen and Jesper Lindgren, in exchange for Evan Rodrigues, David Warsofsky, Filip Hallander and a 2020 first-round selection.

Aberg agreed to terms with KHL club Traktor Chelyabinsk in July of 2020, though the agreement could include an NHL out clause that would allow the winger to rejoin the team ahead of the 2020-21 campaign. The Swede will need a new contract if he is going to play for Pittsburgh next year, as he is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason. At a minimum, the Pens figure to hand Aberg a qualifying offer to retain his rights.