Zohorna was reassigned to the taxi squad Monday.

In addition to Zohorna, the Penguins also recalled Drew O'Connor, one of which could get into Tuesday's clash with the Rangers following Brandon Tanev's (upper body) injury. Considering Zohorna recorded one goal on two shots, four hits and a plus-1 rating in his two appearances this year, not to mention coming in at a towering 6'6", Zohorna could have the inside track to a lineup spot Tuesday.